JEJUAIR CO LTD

JEJUAIR CO LTD

(089590)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Korean activist fund KCGI eyes stake in Asiana Airlines

08/18/2019 | 09:56pm EDT
A view of the Asiana Airline's head office in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's activist fund KCGI, the second-largest shareholder in the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, is interested in buying rival carrier Asiana Airlines Inc, KCGI Chief Executive Kang Sung-boo told Reuters.

KCGI is in talks with several local and overseas entities to form a consortium to join the bidding for Asiana Airlines, which is expected to receive initial bids on Sept.3, Kang said on Monday, without elaborating further.

KCGI is in talks with several local and overseas entities to form a consortium to join the bidding for Asiana Airlines, which is expected to receive initial bids on Sept.3, Kang said on Monday, without elaborating further.

Kumho Industrial, the top shareholder of Asiana Airlines, said in April it would sell its entire 31.05% stake in the debt-ridden carrier to keep it afloat. The stake is worth 341 billion won ($282.03 million) as of Friday's closing price.

Korean's chip-to-refinery conglomerate SK Group and retail-focused Aekyung Group, which also has a stake in budget carrier Jeju Air, were named as potential suitors by local media, but the two firms did not publicly said whether they were interested in the bidding or not.

"I believe the entire airline industry in Korea is in crisis. The industry needs to undergo a change," Kang told Reuters over the phone.

Shares of Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-largest carrier after Korean Air Lines, were trading up 1.8% in early trade, while affiliate Asiana IDT rose 3.5% in the wider market <.KS11> that was up 0.6%.

($1 = 1,209.1000 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
ASIANA IDT INC End-of-day quote.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.75% 11.05 Delayed Quote.2.31%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 1.63% 58.04 Delayed Quote.16.31%
HANJIN KAL CORP End-of-day quote.
JEJUAIR CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 1 419 B
EBIT 2019 64,9 B
Net income 2019 59,2 B
Finance 2019 228 B
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
EV / Sales2019 427x
EV / Sales2020 370x
Capitalization 606 B
