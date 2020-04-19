Log in
JELD-WEN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD

04/19/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of JELD-WEN and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-jeld/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 20, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

JELD-WEN and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 15, 2018, the Company disclosed that it would be taking a $76.5 million charge related to ongoing antitrust litigation, and the judgment expected to be rendered against the Company therein, brought by independent manufacturers alleging its involvement in a price-fixing conspiracy with another manufacturer, and further announced the sudden resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, the price of JELD-WEN's shares plummeted 19%, on high trading volume.

The case is Cambridge Retirement System v. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., 20-cv-112.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-24-hour-deadline-alert-former-louisiana-attorney-general-and-kahn-swick--foti-llc-remind-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-jeld-wen-holding-inc---jeld-301043062.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
