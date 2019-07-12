Log in
JELD WEN : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2019 Second Quarter Results

07/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8am EDT that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com, or by dialing (877) 396-4218 (domestic) or (647) 689-5631 (international).

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company’s website at https://www.jeld-wen.com/.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.


© Business Wire 2019
