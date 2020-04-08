Log in
JELD WEN : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2020 First Quarter Results

04/08/2020 | 08:02am EDT

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. EDT that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com, or by dialing (877) 396-4218 (domestic) or (647) 689-5631 (international).

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company’s website at https://www.jeld-wen.com/.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 229 M
EBIT 2020 279 M
Net income 2020 113 M
Debt 2020 1 142 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
P/E ratio 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 965 M
Chart JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 9,58  $
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary S. Michel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew David Ross Chairman
John R. Linker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha L. Byorum Independent Director
Anthony Munk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-59.08%965
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-38.18%1 104
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.-44.50%695
ARBONIA AG-35.63%576
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-44.33%486
INWIDO AB-22.19%324
