JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Barclays and Jefferies Virtual Investor Conferences

07/22/2020 | 08:03am EDT

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced that John Linker, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

Gary S. Michel, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

A link to the audio webcasts for both conferences, along with replay and additional information including updated presentation times will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 958 M - -
Net income 2020 46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 823 M 1 823 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 65,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Gary S. Michel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew David Ross Chairman
John R. Linker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha L. Byorum Independent Director
Anthony Munk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-22.51%1 823
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION14.71%2 025
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD210.79%1 834
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.22.33%1 539
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.9.86%965
ARBONIA AG-10.63%830
