JELD WEN : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. – JELD

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for JELD-WEN investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants engaged in a scheme to defraud and made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, regarding the Company's business, operations, growth prospects, and competitive positioning. Specifically, defendants stated that: (1) Jeld-Wen products, including doors, compete against other manufacturers on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as "highly competitive"; and (2) Jeld-Wen's strong margins and anticipated margin growth were attributed to legitimate business factors, such as "making strategic pricing decisions based on an analysis of customer and product level profitability" and increasing its emphasis on "pricing optimization." These and similar statements made by defendants during the Class Period were false and misleading because defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Jeld-Wen's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

On October 15, 2018, after the market closed, Jeld-Wen announced that the Company expected its third quarter 2018 financial results to include a $76.5 million charge related to an ongoing litigation regarding Jeld-Wen’s anticompetitive behavior. The Company also announced the resignation of its CFO, Brooks Mallard. In response to these disclosures, Jeld-Wen's stock price declined from $21.31 per share to $17.28 per share, on high trading volume, a decline of 19%.

