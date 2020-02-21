Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.    JELD

JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.

(JELD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 06:06pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (“Jeld-Wen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JELD) securities between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Jeld-Wen investors have until April 20, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Jeld-Wen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 15, 2018, after the market closed, Jeld-Wen reported a $76.5 million charge for third quarter 2018 related to ongoing litigation concerning Jeld-Wen’s anticompetitive behavior. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Brooks Mallard.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.03, or 19%, to close at $17.28 per share on October 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Jeld-Wen was engaged in anticompetitive conduct through a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Jeld-Wen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
06:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05:00pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of JELD-WEN..
BU
02/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
02/20INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
02/20Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, I..
BU
02/20JELD WEN : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
BU
02/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann Announces the Filing o..
PR
02/18JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
02/18JELD WEN : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides 2020..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 389 M
EBIT 2020 321 M
Net income 2020 156 M
Debt 2020 1 204 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 2 184 M
Chart JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,50  $
Last Close Price 21,92  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary S. Michel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew David Ross Chairman
John R. Linker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha L. Byorum Independent Director
Anthony Munk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-7.26%2 184
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION17.73%2 161
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.18.06%1 489
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.16.57%1 015
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD62.72%954
ARBONIA AG-10.63%788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group