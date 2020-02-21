Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (“Jeld-Wen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JELD) securities between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Jeld-Wen investors have until April 20, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Jeld-Wen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 15, 2018, after the market closed, Jeld-Wen reported a $76.5 million charge for third quarter 2018 related to ongoing litigation concerning Jeld-Wen’s anticompetitive behavior. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Brooks Mallard.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.03, or 19%, to close at $17.28 per share on October 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Jeld-Wen was engaged in anticompetitive conduct through a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Jeld-Wen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005499/en/