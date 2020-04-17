MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (“JELD-WEN” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JELD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. JELD-WEN enjoyed strong margins and growth which it claimed were based on "making strategic pricing decisions based on an analysis of customer and product level profitability" and developing "pricing optimization." In fact, the Company was engaged in a price-fixing scheme with a competitor to artificially inflate pricing and margin. On October 15, 2018, the Company’s CFO resigned as the anticompetitive behavior became public. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about JELD-WEN, investors suffered damages.

