MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

04/17/2020 | 10:41am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (“JELD-WEN” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JELD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. JELD-WEN enjoyed strong margins and growth which it claimed were based on "making strategic pricing decisions based on an analysis of customer and product level profitability" and developing "pricing optimization." In fact, the Company was engaged in a price-fixing scheme with a competitor to artificially inflate pricing and margin. On October 15, 2018, the Company’s CFO resigned as the anticompetitive behavior became public. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about JELD-WEN, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
