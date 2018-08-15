Jensyn Acquisition Corp. Announces Agreement for Business Combination with HEFA Global

Freehold, N.J, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) (“Jensyn” or the “Company”), a company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oneness Global, an e-commerce company based in China that operates under the name “HEFA Global.”



At the closing of the business combination, the stockholders of HEFA Global will exchange their shares in HEFA Global for shares of Jensyn common stock representing approximately 85% of Jensyn’s outstanding shares after giving effect to the business combination, subject to adjustment based upon, among other things, HEFA Global’s net cash and net working capital, the amount of Jensyn transaction expenses paid by HEFA, the number of shares of Jensyn common stock issued in satisfaction of certain obligations and the amount paid by Jensyn from its trust account to pay expenses.

The closing of the business combination is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of Jensyn’s stockholders.

The senior management of HEFA Global will replace Jensyn’s existing management team following the closing of the business combination.

About HEFA Global

HEFA Global is an e-commerce company based in China that has developed a "shared and collaborative commerce" platform with a focus on wellness, health and beauty products and hotel booking and shared rentals. HEFAs Global’s mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise and features a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer and merchant acquisition and engagement in an eco-system. Its business model enables its Registered Merchant (RM) networks to become powerful distribution channels for its products and services through their direct sales and social media networks. As a result of its innovative business model, HEFA Global has been able to quickly expand its buyer base and establish brand recognition and market position.

HEFA Global has pioneered an innovative "shared and collaborative commerce" model whereby consumers create product demands to the manufacturers on the HEFA Global platform. Consumers are encouraged to share product information on such social networks, and invite their friends, family and social contacts to join HEFA Global’s "shared and collaborative commerce" platform and register RM merchants. Buyers and merchants on the platform actively introduce HEFA Global to, and share products offered on the platform and their shopping experiences with, their friends, family and social contacts. New buyers and merchants in turn refer the HEFA Global platform to their broader family and social networks, generating low-cost organic traffic and active interactions and leading to exponential growth of HEFA Global’s buyer and merchant base. HEFA Global has developed its own proprietary technology infrastructure that seamlessly connects its platform with buyers and merchants and supports its business growth.

About Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

