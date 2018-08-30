Jensyn Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Extension of Time to Complete Business Combination

Freehold, N.J., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) (“Jensyn Acquisition” or the “Company”), a company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced that stockholders have approved an extension of the date by which it must complete its initial business combination to January 3, 2019. Stockholders holding an aggregate of 94,200 shares of common stock exercised their right to convert their shares into cash in connection with the extension.

