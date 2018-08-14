Log in
JENOPTIK AG (JEN)
Jenoptik : NMi type approval for the Netherlands awarded to Jenoptik’s VECTOR P2P system

08/14/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

VECTOR P2P is Jenoptik's latest average speed enforcement solution, based around the successful SPECS family of cameras, as used at hundreds of routes across the UK. It has now been awarded NMi approval, allowing it to be operated as a live enforcement system.

Average speed, or P2P enforcement is becoming an increasingly important tool used to keep roads and highways safe. Jenoptik's VECTOR P2P is the very latest device to achieve NMi homologation, allowing it to be used for automated enforcement in the Netherlands, as well as other European and international jurisdictions which accept this certification from the Dutch National Institute of Metrology (NMi).

Geoff Collins, Sales and Marketing Director of Jenoptik Traffic Solutions in the United Kingdom: 'Jenoptik's first NMi approval for a distributed P2P solution is a significant step, allowing the proven benefits of our SPECS concept to be applied internationally.'

VECTOR P2P is a development of the SPECS3 VECTOR system, but further enhanced through the use of the latest VECTOR2 camera platform, connected to a new P2P Instation server. VECTOR2 allows for up to three lanes of image/ANPR capture, including vehicles travelling in opposite directions. It can be further supported by the use of the VECTOR IR (Infra-Red) scene illumination module, producing crystal clear offence images even on a road which appears fully dark to road users.

The P2P Instation server can support an unlimited network of camera Outstations, thus allowing for a regional or country wide network of cameras to be monitored. Using the latest database management tools, self-diagnostics and security protocols, individual camera and overall system status can be remotely monitored through an easy to use GUI, including GIS mapping and reporting. Further enhancements and developments to this approval are now in progress, ensuring a 'fit for purpose' enforcement solution to keep roads safe globally.

Average speed enforcement is an established principle of traffic monitoring in Austria, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. For example, a large P2P scheme from Jenoptik contributes to reducing the number of fatal or serious casualties while also improving driver behaviour and traffic flow on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven, one of the most dangerous roads in Scotland.

As a globally operating technology group, Jenoptik divides its activities into three segments: Optics & Life Science, Mobility as well as Defense & Civil Systems.

The Traffic Solutions unit in the Mobility segment develops, manufactures and distributes components, systems and services which contribute towards greater road traffic safety throughout the world. The product portfolio comprises comprehensive systems relating to all aspects of road traffic, such as speed measurement and red light monitoring systems, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) products and systems for the detection of traffic violations. Expertise extends to measuring average speed over a defined section of road (section speed control) and automated number plate recognition (ANPR). Thanks to the digital combination of several sensor technologies with software and data management, Jenoptik is also a new systems supplier for truck toll monitoring on federal highways in Germany. In the service field we cover every aspect of the traffic safety process chain.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:40:00 UTC
