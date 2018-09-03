Jenoptik : strengthens its metrology business with the acquisition of OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH

OTTO and OVITEC specialize in optical 2D and 3D inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimization.

With this acquisition the Jenoptik Group is expanding its position as a systems provider of production metrology and industrial image processing applications.

Jenoptik has acquired 100 percent of the shares in both sister companies OTTO Vision Technology and OVITEC. All conditions precedent for the transaction are fulfilled as of today.

OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH specialize in optical inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimization, as well as in complex imaging systems for applications in the field of part dimensioning, surface inspection and position detection. The main customers of OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH come primarily from the automotive, stamping and glass industries, as well as from the machine and equipment engineering sector. Both companies have headquarters in Jena and currently together employ 32 personnel, with forecast revenue for the fiscal year 2018 of around 8 million euros. OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH are operating profitably, with a quality of earnings slightly above the Group level.

With the takeover the Jenoptik Group strengthens its range of products and services for innovative metrology solutions in the Mobility segment and further expands its market position as a systems supplier for production metrology as well as industrial image processing applications. The product ranges of both companies provide an ideal fit for Jenoptik, creating synergies in the areas of development, production and distribution. The acquisition opens up additional areas of application in the field of 2D and 3D metrology for Jenoptik. 'With the acquisition of the two companies and our product range, we are taking a further step towards becoming an integrated provider for sophisticated measuring tasks and efficient production processes', says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG.

OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH today offer customized products, together with a broad range of services for solving complex inspection tasks. 'We are convinced that we can benefit not only from Jenoptik's extensive know-how in production metrology but also from the Group's financial strength and global presence and substantially expand our international sales activities in the future', explains Reinhard Otto. Gunter Otto adds: 'My brother and I are happy that this acquisition - and what's more by a Jena-based company - will provide a long-term perspective for our employees and their families.' The Otto brothers, founders of OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH, will continue to work as managing directors.

Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group, which is active in the three segments Optics & Life Science, Mobility and Defense & Civil Systems. In the automotive sector, Jenoptik is one of the leading manufacturers of production metrology and 3D laser machines. The Metrology portfolio includes high-precision contact and non-contact production metrology for pneumatic, tactile and optical inspection of roughness, contour, shape and the determination of dimensions at every stage of the production process and in the inspection room.

