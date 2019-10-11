Jenoptik AG: Correction of a release from 03/06/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
10/11/2019 | 09:15am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JENOPTIK AG
11.10.2019 / 15:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
JENOPTIK AG
Street:
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
Postal code:
07743
City:
Jena Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900P34GDHGXK6VB37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc.: please see Section 10
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd. City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS)
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
4.11 %
0.00 %
4.11 %
57,238,115
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NB601
0
2,350,662
0.00 %
4.11 %
Total
2,350,662
4.11 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd.
%
%
%
Invesco Holding Company Limited
%
%
%
Invesco Holding Company(US), Inc.
%
%
%
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation
%
%
%
Oppenheimerfunds, Inc.
%
%
%
OFI Global Asset Management, Inc.
%
%
%
Invesco Group Services, Inc.
%
%
%
Invesco Advisers, Inc.
4.10 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Invesco Ltd.
%
%
%
Invesco Holding Company Limited
%
%
%
Invesco Holding Company(US), Inc.
%
%
%
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation
%
%
%
Oppenheimerfunds, Inc.
%
%
%
OFI Global Asset Management, Inc.
%
%
%
Invesco Group Services, Inc.
%
%
%
Invesco Capital Management LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Invesco Ltd.
%
%
%
Invesco UK Limited
%
%
%
Invesco International Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: