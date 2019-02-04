|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
04.02.2019 / 09:31
Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
