DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04.02.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
