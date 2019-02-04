DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.02.2019 / 10:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019 German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations