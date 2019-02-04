Log in
JENOPTIK AG (JEN)
Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/04/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.02.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019 German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations


04.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jenoptik AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772085  04.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
