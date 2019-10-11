Log in
Jenoptik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/11/2019 | 09:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JENOPTIK AG
Jenoptik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.10.2019 / 15:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: JENOPTIK AG
Street: Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
Postal code: 07743
City: Jena
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900P34GDHGXK6VB37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition and merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc.: please see Section 10

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS)
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.05 % 0.00 % 4.05 % 57,238,115
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NB601 2,316,374 0 4.05 % 0.00 %
Total 2,316,374 4.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc.: Please see following link for further information: https://ir.invesco.com/investor-relations/press-releases/default.aspx?_ga=2.153008441.1018859822.1558359393-832691936.1556037780 

Date
09 Oct 2019


11.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

889139  11.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=889139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 853 M
EBIT 2019 90,2 M
Net income 2019 71,8 M
Finance 2019 17,6 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 1 305 M
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,42  €
Last Close Price 22,94  €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ebenau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Klippstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JENOPTIK AG0.09%1 437
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES27.59%35 366
ATLAS COPCO40.43%35 037
FANUC CORPORATION19.44%34 278
INGERSOLL-RAND25.06%27 561
FORTIVE CORPORATION-3.30%21 954
