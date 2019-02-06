Jenoptik : More focus on photonics with new brand, structure and corporate culture

Under the claim 'More Light', Jenoptik positions itself more strongly as an application specialist for photonic technologies. Core elements such as structure, corporate culture and brand as the basis of the Strategy 2022 were launched successfully. The new brand identity was presented for the first time at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco.

Jenoptik is now presenting itself under the motto 'More Light' as an application specialist for photonic technologies. Together with employees, Jenoptik President & CEO Dr. Stefan Traeger and the President of the North American optics business Jay Kumler launched the new Jenoptik for the trade audience and customers at SPIE Photonics West. Jenoptik is represented at this leading trade fair for optics and photonics with a new booth and presents numerous solutions in the fields of optics and photonics for semiconductor manufacturing, laser material processing as well as for healthcare and life science applications.

Core elements structure, culture and brand developed in only ten months

Within the framework of the Strategy 2022, which was first announced by the Executive Board in February 2018, Jenoptik successfully established a new corporate structure, new values and a new brand at the beginning of 2019. These three core elements were developed in the short period of only ten months.

Since January 1, 2019, the Jenoptik Group has a new corporate structure with three clearly positioned photonics divisions to support future growth. The three divisions are based on business models and a common understanding of markets and customers: Light & Optics for the global OEM business, Light & Production for the industrial customer business and Light & Safety for the business with public-sector customers. Jenoptik's mechatronics business was merged in the fall of 2018 under the new Vincorion brand, which has already started successfully with much positive customer feedback.

The new corporate brand presentation under the claim 'More Light' was completely revised with more color and an open design that also reflects the new corporate values 'open', 'driving' and 'confident'. In the first step the nearly 4,000 Jenoptik employees worldwide were informed about these changes with a company-wide 'More Light' tour in January 2019.

Employees and many customers gave the new Jenoptik its basic direction

The new brand positioning and the new values, which provide maximum support for Strategy 2022, were developed in a company-wide project in recent months. Initially, this was based on comprehensive analyses and surveys among employees and customers. 'It was important for us to listen first and let all those who know the company best have their say. Interestingly, the employees' assessments of Jenoptik today and where changes are necessary were very similar across all locations worldwide', says Stefan Traeger, Jenoptik President & CEO about the intensive process of the past months. 'It is now a matter of really anchoring what has been worked out in the company and making Jenoptik fit for the coming years. In addition to establishing the values and the common brand within the company, the focus in the current 2019 fiscal year will be particularly on operational excellence in production, an innovation-enhancing process landscape and the expansion of the Asian business.

Jenoptik will publish information on the development in the last fiscal year on February 13, 2019.

About Jenoptik

Photonics improve the quality of lives and the environment. We harness the potential of light work towards better futures. Jenoptik is represented in more than 80 countries around the world and revenue of approx. 748 million euros in 2017. Next to our major sites in Germany, we maintain production and assembly sites in Europe, the US, and Asia and employ about 4,000 people worldwide.