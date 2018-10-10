Log in
JENOPTIK AG    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG (JEN)
Jenoptik : further expands automation manufacturing capacity

10/10/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Jenoptik Automotive North America LLC adds 40,850 square feet of manufacturing space to increase automation capabilities.

Just last year, Jenoptik opened its new 100,000 square feet modern campus of engineering, production, sales and service for its metrology and laser processing business. With last year's acquisition of Five Lakes Automation and its most recent acquisition of Prodomax Automation in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, Jenoptik is continuing its North American expansion to accommodate a growing automation industry.

With an additional 40,850 square feet of automation manufacturing space close to Rochester Hills, in Auburn Hills, MI, Jenoptik's Automotive division now has over 345,000 square feet across North America available for automation projects and partnerships.

'We are excited about our recent acquisition of Prodomax and the development of our local manufacturing capabilities. This announces our arrival as a major provider of systems automation and greatly expands our customer bandwidth. Jenoptik is firmly committed to marching forward as a full service player in the automation joining systems market, which includes laser cutting and welding', stated Keith LaPointe, VP of BU Laser Processing, North America.

'We look forward to the new opportunities the large manufacturing campus will provide and the partnerships that will be the result of their success', adds Hans-Dieter Schumacher, Jenoptik CFO and head of the Automotive division.

As a global technology group, Jenoptik divides its activities three segments: Optics & Life Science, Mobility and Defense & Civil Systems. With its Automotive division in the Mobility segment, Jenoptik is one of the leading manufacturers of metrology, laser and automation technology products and solutions for the automotive industry

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 14:07:06 UTC
