Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD (6951)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (2)
PU
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (1)
PU
02:11aJEOL : Royalprobe hfx
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

3D Gradient Shimming: A new Tool to Adjust Resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 02:11am CEST

Magnetic field generated by superconducting magnets (SCM) changes with time. In addition, magnetic field homogeneity is also disturbed by each NMR sample. For these reasons, it is usually desirable to adjust resolution on each sample in order to achieve high resolution in solution NMR.
Resolution adjustment, also called shimming, was traditionally done by manually adjusting electric currents in shim coils. Later, gradient shimming was introduced which made shimming much faster (from tens of seconds to a few minutes) and automatic. However, Z-axis gradient shimming is capable of adjusting the axial shims, i.e. shims along Z-axis (Z1-Z6). The radial shims (X, Y, XZ, YZ, etc.) still need manual adjustment which requires operator's experience and might be very time consuming. If the radial shims are not adjusted correctly, so-called spinning sidebands (SSB) are readily observed in NMR spectra of spinning samples. These SSBs may complicate analysis of impurities or decrease accuracy of quantitative measurements.If sample spinning is stopped under such conditions, resolution is poor. For this reason, it is highly desirable to adjust all shims, both axial and radial, efficiently and automatically.

Anybody can adjust radial shims using 3D gradient shimming

3D gradient shimming has become available since Delta NMR software Version 5.2. It is automatic and easy to use. The figure below compares spectra of chloroform before and after 3D gradient shimming (non spinning sample). The 3D gradient shimming took less than 30 minutes.

1
H spectra of chloroform before (left) and after 3D shimming (right).

Available solvents

Chloroform-d, acetone-d6, D2O and some other deuterated solvents can be used. For this reason, any standard sample is suitable to keep your NMR system in a great condition by regularly using 3D gradient shimming.

If you want to see a printed version, please click this PDF file.PDF 215KB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (2)
PU
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (1)
PU
02:11aJEOL : Royalprobe hfx
PU
02:11a3D GRADIENT SHIMMING : A new Tool to Adjust Resolution
PU
07/26JEOL : Patent Issued for Measurement-Container Supply Device (USPTO 10024874)
AQ
07/24JEOL : ESR of Materials - Semiconductor 1-
PU
07/20JEOL : Patent Issued for Beam Alignment Method and Electron Microscope (USPTO 10..
AQ
07/17JEOL : AUTOMAS：Efficient time management in solid state NMR
PU
07/12JEOL : Patent Issued for Detector Apparatus and Charged Particle Beam System (US..
AQ
07/12JEOL : Patent Issued for Electron Microscope and Method of Aberration Measuremen..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 302 M
Debt 2019 5 906 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 25,38
P/E ratio 2020 21,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 913  JPY
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD60.09%989
CANON INC-17.53%43 250
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.85%21 615
RICOH CO LTD5.38%7 743
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-28.44%7 144
XEROX CORP-10.02%6 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.