Delta Tips: Deconvolution Function

In Delta software, it is possible to deconvolve overlapping peaks with Lorentzian， Gaussian and a combination of Lorentzian and Gaussian functions.
① Display a spectrum in the 1D Processoror Data Slatewindow.
② Click the Peakbutton to activate the peak picking mode.
③ Pick peaks in the spectrum with the cursor indicated by the Peaksymbol.
Peak indicators (marks) and chemical shifts of the selected peaks have been displayed below the spectrum.
★If you need to pick up some shoulder or broad overlapping peaks manually, push and hold the Shiftkey and create the peak.
④ Push and hold the Kmenu button to display the pull-down menu.
⑤ Select a curve fitting function for deconvolution from the menu.
Deconvolution has been executed and the fitting result has been shown on the data.
★Fit Mixedis the Voigt fitting function which is a combination of Lorentzian and Gaussian functions.
★The shortcut key is shown for each fitting function on the right.
★It is possible to display or hide the deconvolution result from the context menu as follows:
Push and hold the right mouse button to display the menu. Then select Options - Peaks - Deconvolveand Deconvolve Sumas shown below.
⑥ Select Analyze－Peak Spreadsheetto open the Spread Sheetwindow.
The detailed results for all deconvolved peaks have been summarized in the Spread Sheettable.
★The Spread Sheettable
★The result of deconvolution
The Chi square value and the standard deviation value are shown in the Delta Consolewindow.
★Recalculation
It is possible to set and fix the value of X(peak position), Intensity(peak intensity) and X Diam/J(peak half width) in a deconvolution result in the Spread Sheetwindow and execute deconvolution again.
⑦ Select a cell in the Spread Sheetwindow.
⑧ Input a value into the Edit Cellbox.
⑨ Push and hold the right-mouse-button over the cell to display the context menu.
⑩ Select Holdfrom the menu. The chemical shift value in the cell has turned red.
⑪ Select a curve fitting function from the Kmenu.
The recalculated result has been shown on the data.
Please see the PDF file for the additional information.
