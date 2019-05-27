Delta Tips: Deconvolution Function

In Delta software, it is possible to deconvolve overlapping peaks with Lorentzian， Gaussian and a combination of Lorentzian and Gaussian functions.

① Display a spectrum in the 1D Processoror Data Slatewindow.

② Click the Peakbutton to activate the peak picking mode.

③ Pick peaks in the spectrum with the cursor indicated by the Peaksymbol.

Peak indicators (marks) and chemical shifts of the selected peaks have been displayed below the spectrum.

★If you need to pick up some shoulder or broad overlapping peaks manually, push and hold the Shiftkey and create the peak.

④ Push and hold the Kmenu button to display the pull-down menu.

⑤ Select a curve fitting function for deconvolution from the menu.

Deconvolution has been executed and the fitting result has been shown on the data.

★Fit Mixedis the Voigt fitting function which is a combination of Lorentzian and Gaussian functions.

★The shortcut key is shown for each fitting function on the right.

★It is possible to display or hide the deconvolution result from the context menu as follows:

Push and hold the right mouse button to display the menu. Then select Options - Peaks - Deconvolveand Deconvolve Sumas shown below.

⑥ Select Analyze－Peak Spreadsheetto open the Spread Sheetwindow.

The detailed results for all deconvolved peaks have been summarized in the Spread Sheettable.

★The Spread Sheettable

★The result of deconvolution

The Chi square value and the standard deviation value are shown in the Delta Consolewindow.

★Recalculation

It is possible to set and fix the value of X(peak position), Intensity(peak intensity) and X Diam/J(peak half width) in a deconvolution result in the Spread Sheetwindow and execute deconvolution again.

⑦ Select a cell in the Spread Sheetwindow.

⑧ Input a value into the Edit Cellbox.

⑨ Push and hold the right-mouse-button over the cell to display the context menu.

⑩ Select Holdfrom the menu. The chemical shift value in the cell has turned red.

⑪ Select a curve fitting function from the Kmenu.

The recalculated result has been shown on the data.