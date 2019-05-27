Log in
JEOL LTD

(6951)
Delta Tips: Deconvolution Function

05/27/2019

In Delta software, it is possible to deconvolve overlapping peaks with Lorentzian， Gaussian and a combination of Lorentzian and Gaussian functions.

① Display a spectrum in the 1D Processoror Data Slatewindow.
② Click the Peakbutton to activate the peak picking mode.
③ Pick peaks in the spectrum with the cursor indicated by the Peaksymbol.
Peak indicators (marks) and chemical shifts of the selected peaks have been displayed below the spectrum.

If you need to pick up some shoulder or broad overlapping peaks manually, push and hold the Shiftkey and create the peak.

④ Push and hold the Kmenu button to display the pull-down menu.

⑤ Select a curve fitting function for deconvolution from the menu.
Deconvolution has been executed and the fitting result has been shown on the data.

Fit Mixedis the Voigt fitting function which is a combination of Lorentzian and Gaussian functions.

The shortcut key is shown for each fitting function on the right.

It is possible to display or hide the deconvolution result from the context menu as follows:
Push and hold the right mouse button to display the menu. Then select Options - Peaks - Deconvolveand Deconvolve Sumas shown below.

⑥ Select Analyze－Peak Spreadsheetto open the Spread Sheetwindow.
The detailed results for all deconvolved peaks have been summarized in the Spread Sheettable.

The Spread Sheettable

The result of deconvolution
The Chi square value and the standard deviation value are shown in the Delta Consolewindow.

Recalculation
It is possible to set and fix the value of X(peak position), Intensity(peak intensity) and X Diam/J(peak half width) in a deconvolution result in the Spread Sheetwindow and execute deconvolution again.

⑦ Select a cell in the Spread Sheetwindow.
⑧ Input a value into the Edit Cellbox.

⑨ Push and hold the right-mouse-button over the cell to display the context menu.
⑩ Select Holdfrom the menu. The chemical shift value in the cell has turned red.

⑪ Select a curve fitting function from the Kmenu.
The recalculated result has been shown on the data.

Please see the PDF file for the additional information.
Another window opens when you click.PDF 681.7 KB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 04:43:01 UTC
