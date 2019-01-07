Log in
GC-TQMS application: Stability in quantitative analysis of residual agricultural chemicals in food by GC-MS/MS - Stability verification of pesticides in spinach extract -

01/07/2019

As 'food safety' is recognized as an increasingly important issue on a global scale, many nations have their own regulations on residual agricultural chemicals in food. In Japan, the positive list system, which was enforced at the end of May 2006, stipulates a uniform standard of 10 ppb as a quantity that is considered safe for human health. Under the positive list system, more agricultural chemicals need to be examined, and as a result, techniques capable of accurately and collectively analyzing residual agricultural chemicals in food are in increasing demand. While mass spectrometry (MS) is known for its high detection sensitivity, MS/MS is becoming the mainstream of pesticide analysis for its superior sensitivity and selectivity.
The JMS-TQ4000GC, JEOL's latest GC-MS/MS, has a unique ion storage/ejection mechanism within the MS/MS collision cell and incorporates new firmware to support MS/MS analysis with up to 36,000 transitions. In this work, we report the stability of 8 pesticides that were added to spinach extract.

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 01:08:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 9 547 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 76 316 M
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 220  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD5.81%703
CANON INC4.14%35 870
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP3.37%20 140
RICOH CO LTD4.58%7 214
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.65%5 564
XEROX CORP3.49%4 873
