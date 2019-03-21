JEOL : 19F solid state NMR by using 2mmMAS probe

JEOL 2mm MAS probe enables MA Spinning at nearly twice MAS speed of the conventional 3.2mm and 4mm MAS probe with 20 times the sample volume of the 1mm MAS probe. An attractive application of the 2mm MAS probe is 19F NMR. Strong 19F homonuclear dipolar coupling and wide chemical shift range cause a series of spinning side band (SSB) which make it difficult to analyze 19F spectra obtained by using the conventional 3.2mm and 4mm probes. The 2mm probe can achieve 40kHz MAS speeds, the resulting 19F spectra will had small well managed SSB's.

Here, we introduce 19F solid state NMR spectra of Nafion known as a solid polymer electrolyte for fuel cells. Fig.1 shows 19F MAS spectra of Nafion at various MAS speeds. 40kHz MAS gives a clear 19F spectrum without overlapping of SSBs whereas overlap occur between center bands and their SSBs at MAS speeds less than 40kHz. Moreover, the much greater sensitivity of the 2mm probe than the 1mm probe enables direct observation of low sensitive nuclei such as 13C. Thus, 13C{19F} CPMAS( Fig.2) and 13C-19F 2D-HETCOR (Fig.3) can easily be obtained.

JNM-ECZ600R, 2mmHXMAS probe

Fig.1 19F single pulse at various MAS frequencies. Peaks marked by * represent SSBs. Fig.1F single pulse at various MAS frequencies. Peaks marked by * represent SSBs.

Fig.2 13C {19F} CPMAS Fig.3 13C-19F HETCOR with high (left) and low (right) level thresholds.

, 5995-6003 Nafion is a trademark of The Chemorus Company.