JEOL LTD (6951)
2014JEOL LTD : quaterly earnings release
JEOL : A paper which describes a method to measure chemical shift anisotropy of amide proton without isotopic labelling is published in Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance based on the collaboration with IIT Ropar, University of Michigan, JEOL RESONANCE Inc. and RIKEN-JEOL Collaboration Center

01/08/2019 | 03:54am EST

A paper which describes a method to measure chemical shift anisotropy of amide proton without isotopic labelling is published in Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance based on the collaboration with IIT Ropar, University of Michigan, JEOL RESONANCE and RIKEN-JEOL Collaboration Center.

Proton-detected 3D 1H anisotropic/14N/1H isotropic chemical shifts correlation NMR under fast magic angle spinning on solid samples without isotopic enrichment

Digital version is available online.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S092620401830095X?via%3Dihub

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:53:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 9 547 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 18,31
P/E ratio 2020 15,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 80 909 M
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 220  JPY
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD5.81%743
CANON INC4.14%36 985
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP3.37%20 593
RICOH CO LTD4.58%7 490
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.65%5 735
XEROX CORP3.49%4 978
