JEOL : A paper which describes a method to measure chemical shift anisotropy of amide proton without isotopic labelling is published in Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance based on the collaboration with IIT Ropar, University of Michigan, JEOL RESONANCE Inc. and RIKEN-JEOL Collaboration Center

A paper which describes a method to measure chemical shift anisotropy of amide proton without isotopic labelling is published in Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance based on the collaboration with IIT Ropar, University of Michigan, JEOL RESONANCE and RIKEN-JEOL Collaboration Center.
Proton-detected 3D 1H anisotropic/14N/1H isotropic chemical shifts correlation NMR under fast magic angle spinning on solid samples without isotopic enrichment
Digital version is available online.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S092620401830095X?via%3Dihub
