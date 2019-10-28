Log in
JEOL : Director Declaration

10/28/2019 | 10:07am EDT

28 October 2019

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat' or the 'Company')

Notification of Director's Other Appointments

Helen Weir appointed as Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Just Eat plc (LSE: JE.) reports that Helen Weir, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group plc with effect from 1 November 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Just Eat

Chris Dyett, Natalia Dyett, Investor Relations +44 (0) 797 497 4690

Ellen Freeth, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7738 076 817

For media enquiries, please contact:

Brunswick Group LLP +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Sarah West, David Litterick, James Baker

About Just Eat:

Just Eat Plc (LSE: JE) operates a leading global hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for over 27 million customers and more than 112,000 Restaurant Partners (excluding Brazil and Mexico) across the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 14:06:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 6 996 M
Net income 2020 5 322 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 142 B
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 960,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 858,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 4,97%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Izumi Oi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD.82.62%1 271
CANON INC.1.72%28 895
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.40%18 020
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION54.40%6 723
INGENICO GROUP89.99%6 580
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-8.12%6 420
