JEOL : Director Declaration

28 October 2019

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat' or the 'Company')

Notification of Director's Other Appointments

Helen Weir appointed as Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Just Eat plc (LSE: JE.) reports that Helen Weir, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group plc with effect from 1 November 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Just Eat

Chris Dyett, Natalia Dyett, Investor Relations +44 (0) 797 497 4690

Ellen Freeth, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7738 076 817

For media enquiries, please contact:

Brunswick Group LLP +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Sarah West, David Litterick, James Baker

About Just Eat:

Just Eat Plc (LSE: JE) operates a leading global hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for over 27 million customers and more than 112,000 Restaurant Partners (excluding Brazil and Mexico) across the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.