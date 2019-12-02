Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd.    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD.

(6951)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
07:25aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat Plc
PU
07:25aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
06:55aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:25am EST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

FMR LLC and/or one or more of its direct or indirect subsidiaries

And

FIL Limited and/or one or more of its direct and indirect subsidiaries

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

TAKEAWAY.COM NV

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

29-November-19

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES

If YES, specify which:

Just Eat Plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary Shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

3,944,371

6.44%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

3,944,371

6.44%

The above includes a transfer out of 4,500 Ordinary Shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

Purchase

18

81.10 EUR/UNIT

Ordinary Shares

Purchase

6,471

81.51 EUR/UNIT

Ordinary Shares

Sale

68,096

81.51 EUR/UNIT

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of disclosure:

02-December-19

Contact name:

Kevin Petley

Telephone number:

+ 353 1 223 1495

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD.
07:25aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat Plc
PU
07:25aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
06:55aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
06:35aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - JUST EAT PLC
PU
11/29JEOL : Form 8.3 -
PU
11/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
11/29JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of JUST EAT PLC
PU
11/29JEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com N.V.
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 7 146 M
Net income 2020 5 472 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 146 B
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3 210,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 025,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Izumi Oi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD.93.29%1 335
CANON INC.4.48%29 435
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.68%19 334
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION97.01%8 416
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.7.64%7 455
INGENICO GROUP95.52%6 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group