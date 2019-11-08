JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Just Eat plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Just Eat plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 07 November 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Takeaway.com NV

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 1p ordinary Buy 2375971 7.41050 GBP 7.37000 GBP 1p ordinary Sell 3317399 7.40407 GBP 7.37198 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 1p ordinary CFD Long 3009 7.382381 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 1064000 7.38 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 125 7.379136 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 2000 7.376445 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 500 7.38744 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 600 7.38536666666667 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 2900 7.37916551724138 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 11774 7.404072 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 1000000 7.374096 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 16835 7.38272349272349 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 494 7.38481 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 161 7.384 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 41773 7.385915 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 10778 7.382416 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 1000000 7.385166 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 50000 7.3832 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 50000 7.410503 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 130 7.3827 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 87230 7.38 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 974 7.38156057 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 12770 7.380923 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 73652 7.376 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 91 7.403209 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii) Exercise

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 08 November 2019 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

