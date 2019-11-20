JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Just Eat plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Just Eat plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 19 November 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Takeaway.com NV

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 1p ordinary Buy 2135537 7.57375 GBP 7.35510 GBP 1p ordinary Sell 1656875 7.57300 GBP 7.53000 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 1p ordinary CFD Long 18862 7.5403891952073 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 200000 7.54396 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 765777 7.536037 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 2265 7.56718322 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 50000 7.567157 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 1935 7.542 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 316 7.573703 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 1100 7.5405 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 3000 7.53378333333333 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 974 7.53725770020534 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 7672 7.53882 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 1194 7.564158 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Long 47735 7.5669814 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 1300639 7.546169 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 15226 7.563807 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 515 7.54 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 80 7.5403 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 14634 7.541975 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 1324 7.545044 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 12000 7.53033916666667 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 4550 7.5437 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 1043 7.573753 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 1643 7.56992087644553 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 357 7.57064425770308 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 22000 7.3551 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 200000 7.5453 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Short 1786 7.5635 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 20 November 2019 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.