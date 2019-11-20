Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd.    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD.

(6951)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat Plc
PU
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
06:10aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Just Eat plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:10am EST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Financial adviser to Prosus and MIH

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

19 November 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, Takeaway.com N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

1,001,383

719,009

7.5780 GBP

7.5760 GBP

7.5000 GBP

7.5043 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

283

11,900

1,662

4

2,097

214,695

20

104

827

30,669

3,155

88,270

13,453

973

914

1,410

53,427

9

8,414

2,138

21,538

198

1,158

3,650

197

1,791

475

17,711

39,606

27,060

18,910

5,000

6,748

1,301

4,757

2,181

1,283

100,000

48,918

7,362

17,107

217,380

1,698

266

100,000

28,530

100

7.5125 GBP

7.5201 GBP

7.5256 GBP

7.5353 GBP

7.5354 GBP

7.5367 GBP

7.5373 GBP

7.5393 GBP

7.5394 GBP

7.5396 GBP

7.5397 GBP

7.5400 GBP

7.5401 GBP

7.5414 GBP

7.5424 GBP

7.5446 GBP

7.5460 GBP

7.5484 GBP

7.5504 GBP

7.5515 GBP

7.5550 GBP

7.5580 GBP

7.5643 GBP

7.5675 GBP

7.5680 GBP

7.5051 GBP

7.5083 GBP

7.5191 GBP

7.5275 GBP

7.5338 GBP

7.5343 GBP

7.5347 GBP

7.5383 GBP

7.5385 GBP

7.5417 GBP

7.5429 GBP

7.5442 GBP

7.5455 GBP

7.5459 GBP

7.5467 GBP

7.5480 GBP

7.5499 GBP

7.5537 GBP

7.5600 GBP

7.5624 GBP

7.5631 GBP

7.5660 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

20 November 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD.
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat Plc
PU
06:20aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
06:10aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
06:10aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat plc
PU
05:35aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
05:35aJEOL : Statement regarding takeaway.com offer document
PU
05:20aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - JUST EAT PLC
PU
02:30aJEOL : Offer Update
PU
02:30aJEOL : Offer Document and Supplementary Prospectus
PU
11/13JEOL : Release of New Electron Probe Microanalyzers JXA-iHP200F and JXA-iSP100
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 6 996 M
Net income 2020 5 322 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 141 B
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 960,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 010,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -0,33%
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Izumi Oi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD.92.33%1 340
CANON INC.4.52%29 640
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.60%19 536
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION98.89%8 472
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.5.73%7 476
INGENICO GROUP97.70%6 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group