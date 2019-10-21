Log in
JEOL LTD.    6951

News 
JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Replacement

10/21/2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

JUST EAT PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

18 October 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES - disclosed previously for JUST EAT PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

Purchases

89,492

74.4500 EUR

73.2000 EUR

EUR 0.04

Sales

77,012

74.5000 EUR

73.2853 EUR

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Convertible Bond

Sales

200,000

130.2000 EUR

130.2000 EUR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a short position

1,752

73.2853 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Opening a short position

5,000

73.2940 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

1,230

73.3507 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a short position

3,494

73.3691 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

407

73.4500 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

565

73.4500 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

833

73.4500 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

1,968

73.4816 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

1,616

73.6120 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a short position

13

73.7352 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a short position

14

73.7352 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a short position

640

73.8117 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a long position

818

74.0661 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a short position

2,604

74.0761 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a long position

1,144

74.0890 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a short position

246

74.1000 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Opening a long position

167

74.1000 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a long position

58

74.1000 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a long position

503

74.1004 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a short position

400

74.1257 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a short position

2,171

74.1408 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a short position

3

74.2799 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a short position

3

74.2799 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Increasing a short position

2

74.2799 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Reducing a long position

5

74.3111 EUR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

21 October 2019

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 11:10:06 UTC
