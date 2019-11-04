JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of JUST EAT PLC
11/04/2019 | 09:30am EST
AMENDMENT Section 2(a) & 2(b)
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Just Eat plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
Prosus N.V.
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
31 OCTOBER 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
Yes- TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
(a) Purchases and sales
1p ordinary
PURCHASES
5,053,565
7.4537 GBP
7.3051 GBP
1p ordinary
SALES
944,619
7.4300 GBP
7.3300 GBP
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
