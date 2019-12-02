JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of JUST EAT PLC

AMENDMENT Section 2(a) & 2(b)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Just Eat plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Prosus N.V. (d) Date dealing undertaken: 27 NOVEMBER 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes- TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 1p ordinary PURCHASES 484,970 7.6380 GBP 7.5370 GBP 1p ordinary SALES 1,113,826 7.6387 GBP 7.5420 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 8,054 7.5498 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 72,822 7.5797 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 58,405 7.5807 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 13,546 7.5816 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 1,867 7.5858 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 50,000 7.5892 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 10,883 7.5917 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 172,688 7.5946 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 50,000 7.5992 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 1,494 7.6024 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 10,817 7.6025 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 90,402 7.6040 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 1,100 7.6049 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 1,158 7.6068 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 13 7.6079 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD LONG 4,489 7.6379 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 8,054 7.5864 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 5,858 7.5934 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 8,001 7.5967 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 500 7.6039 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 12,751 7.6071 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 10,277 7.6102 GBP 1P ORDINARY CFD SHORT 10,883 7.6380 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 02 DECEMBER 2019 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

