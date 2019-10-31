JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
PROSUS N.V.
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
30 OCTOBER 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
Yes- JUST EAT PLC
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of
relevant
security
Purchases/
sales
Total number
of securities
Highest price
per unit paid/received
Lowest price
per unit paid/received
EUR 0.04
PURCHASES
74,251
73.0000 EUR
71.6750 EUR
EUR 0.04
SALES
44,123
72.9000 EUR
71.7500 EUR
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
relevant
security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Number of reference securities
Price per
unit
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
1,802
72.0996 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
175
72.1621 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
103
72.2000 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
42
72.2024 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
68
72.2491 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
5,520
72.3094 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
752
72.3133 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
2,800
72.3224 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
2,323
72.3412 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
139
72.3622 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
325
72.3748 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
650
72.3761 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
23
72.3825 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
75
72.3827 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
90
72.3828 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
1,015
72.4151 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
40
72.4750 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
626
72.4835 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
71
72.5182 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
46
72.5958 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
10,778
72.6076 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
327
72.6792 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
542
72.7099 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
257
72.7370 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
239
72.7761 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
195
72.7994 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
6,078
72.8000 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
278
72.8103 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
LONG
65
80.9754 USD
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
22
71.9341 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
53
72.0009 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
135
72.0772 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
338
72.0833 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
71
72.0845 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
136
72.1167 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
245
72.1381 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
1,009
72.1403 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
547
72.1500 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
403
72.1526 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
5,552
72.1639 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
93
72.2029 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
585
72.2054 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
316
72.2426 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
250
72.2572 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
915
72.2630 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
584
72.2972 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
724
72.3136 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
106
72.3236 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
770
72.3468 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
98
72.3567 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
114
72.3568 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
3
72.3641 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
3,551
72.3955 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
172
72.4094 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
86
72.4201 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
799
72.4292 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
11
72.4500 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
23
72.4616 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
90
72.4800 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
139
72.5051 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
4,706
72.8000 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
1,707
72.8040 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
98
72.8088 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
86
72.8131 EUR
EUR 0.04
CFD
SHORT
65
80.9754 USD
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(ii) Exercise
Class of
relevant
security
Product description
e.g. call option
Exercising/
exercised
against
Number of securities
Exercise price
per unit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
NONE
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
NONE
Date of disclosure:
31 OCTOBER 2019
Contact name:
Craig Horsley
Telephone number:
+44(141) 245 7736
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .
