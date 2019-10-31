JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: PROSUS N.V. (d) Date dealing undertaken: 30 OCTOBER 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes- JUST EAT PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received EUR 0.04 PURCHASES 74,251 73.0000 EUR 71.6750 EUR EUR 0.04 SALES 44,123 72.9000 EUR 71.7500 EUR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 1,802 72.0996 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 175 72.1621 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 103 72.2000 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 42 72.2024 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 68 72.2491 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 5,520 72.3094 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 752 72.3133 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 2,800 72.3224 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 2,323 72.3412 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 139 72.3622 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 325 72.3748 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 650 72.3761 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 23 72.3825 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 75 72.3827 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 90 72.3828 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 1,015 72.4151 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 40 72.4750 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 626 72.4835 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 71 72.5182 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 46 72.5958 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 10,778 72.6076 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 327 72.6792 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 542 72.7099 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 257 72.7370 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 239 72.7761 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 195 72.7994 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 6,078 72.8000 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 278 72.8103 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD LONG 65 80.9754 USD EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 22 71.9341 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 53 72.0009 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 135 72.0772 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 338 72.0833 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 71 72.0845 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 136 72.1167 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 245 72.1381 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 1,009 72.1403 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 547 72.1500 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 403 72.1526 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 5,552 72.1639 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 93 72.2029 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 585 72.2054 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 316 72.2426 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 250 72.2572 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 915 72.2630 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 584 72.2972 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 724 72.3136 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 106 72.3236 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 770 72.3468 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 98 72.3567 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 114 72.3568 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 3 72.3641 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 3,551 72.3955 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 172 72.4094 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 86 72.4201 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 799 72.4292 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 11 72.4500 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 23 72.4616 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 90 72.4800 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 139 72.5051 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 4,706 72.8000 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 1,707 72.8040 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 98 72.8088 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 86 72.8131 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD SHORT 65 80.9754 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 31 OCTOBER 2019 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

