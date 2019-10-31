Log in
JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Takeaway.com N.V
PU
JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc
PU
JEOL : Form 8.3 -
PU
JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

0
10/31/2019 | 06:52am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

PROSUS N.V.

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

30 OCTOBER 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes- JUST EAT PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of

relevant

security

Purchases/

sales

Total number

of securities

Highest price

per unit paid/received

Lowest price

per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

PURCHASES

74,251

73.0000 EUR

71.6750 EUR

EUR 0.04

SALES

44,123

72.9000 EUR

71.7500 EUR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per

unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

1,802

72.0996 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

175

72.1621 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

103

72.2000 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

42

72.2024 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

68

72.2491 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

5,520

72.3094 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

752

72.3133 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

2,800

72.3224 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

2,323

72.3412 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

139

72.3622 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

325

72.3748 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

650

72.3761 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

23

72.3825 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

75

72.3827 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

90

72.3828 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

1,015

72.4151 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

40

72.4750 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

626

72.4835 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

71

72.5182 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

46

72.5958 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

10,778

72.6076 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

327

72.6792 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

542

72.7099 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

257

72.7370 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

239

72.7761 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

195

72.7994 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

6,078

72.8000 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

278

72.8103 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

LONG

65

80.9754 USD

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

22

71.9341 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

53

72.0009 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

135

72.0772 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

338

72.0833 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

71

72.0845 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

136

72.1167 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

245

72.1381 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

1,009

72.1403 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

547

72.1500 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

403

72.1526 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

5,552

72.1639 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

93

72.2029 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

585

72.2054 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

316

72.2426 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

250

72.2572 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

915

72.2630 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

584

72.2972 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

724

72.3136 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

106

72.3236 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

770

72.3468 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

98

72.3567 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

114

72.3568 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

3

72.3641 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

3,551

72.3955 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

172

72.4094 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

86

72.4201 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

799

72.4292 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

11

72.4500 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

23

72.4616 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

90

72.4800 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

139

72.5051 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

4,706

72.8000 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

1,707

72.8040 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

98

72.8088 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

86

72.8131 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

SHORT

65

80.9754 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/

exercised

against

Number of securities

Exercise price

per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

31 OCTOBER 2019

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:51:06 UTC
