Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd.    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD.

(6951)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Takeaway.com N.V.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:45am EST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Takeaway.com N.V.

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Just Eat plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

07 November 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes,

JustEat plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

Buy

17598

73.15000 EUR

72.35000 EUR

EUR 0.04

Sell

16074

73.15000 EUR

72.35000 EUR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

65

72.631692 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1318

72.65 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

347

72.8989 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

118

72.535593 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

7

72.442755 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

51

72.731373 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

118

72.8 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

278

72.869335 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

92

72.745 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

100

72.55 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

1144

72.8765 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

238

72.585084 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

149

72.8547 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

17

72.65 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

156

72.726282 EUR

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

1785

72.747675 EUR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

08 November 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 11:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD.
06:55aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Just eat plc Replacement
PU
06:45aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Takeaway.com N.V.
PU
06:30aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
06:30aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat Plc
PU
06:30aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - JUST EAT PLC
PU
06:30aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
04:05aJEOL : Form 8.3 - Just Eat plc
PU
11/07JEOL : Form 8.3 - JE LN Equity 06-November-19 Decrease In Traded Position
PU
11/07JEOL : Form 8.3 -
PU
11/07JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Just Eat plc
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 6 996 M
Net income 2020 5 322 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 145 B
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 960,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 999,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,03%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Izumi Oi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD.92.65%1 329
CANON INC.2.71%29 076
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.80%18 214
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION84.06%8 246
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.67%6 906
INGENICO GROUP91.52%6 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group