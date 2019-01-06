Log in
JEOL LTD (6951)

JEOL LTD (6951)
JEOL : JIB-4000PLUS Focused Ion Beam Milling & Imaging System

01/06/2019 | 08:14pm EST

The JIB-4000PLUS is a focused ion beam milling & imaging system (single-beam FIB system) featuring a high-performance ion optical column. The accelerated Ga (gallium) ion beam is focused onto a specimen to enable SIM image observation of the specimen surface, milling, and deposition of materials like carbon or tungsten. The system also enables preparation of a thin-film specimen for TEM imaging and a cross-section specimen for observing the interior of the specimen. In addition, the JIB-4000PLUS can be equipped with a 3D observation function and an automatic TEM specimen preparation function; thus the system meets a variety of needs for specimen preparations.

The JIB-4000PLUS incorporates a High-Power FIB column with a maximum ion beam current of 60 nA. Furthermore, the system can increase a beam current up to 90 nA (optional) for shortening the specimen preparation time and broadening the specimen preparation area. The JIB-4000PLUS enables a short time preparation of a cross section with a diameter exceeding 100 μm.



The JIB-4000PLUS offers excellent operability of a High-Power FIB column. The design concept of the system is user-friendliness, with the external appearance as well as the GUI designed for simple operation of the system even for novice users. The compactness of the system, smallest class in the industry, achieves a small footprint for a wider range of selections for the installation site.



The standard configuration of the JIB-4000PLUS includes the bulk specimen motor stage. It is also possible to add the side-entry goniometer stage that allows direct insertion of the TEM chip-on holder. The side-entry goniometer stage is the same one used for the JEOL TEMs, facilitating alternation between FIB milling and TEM observations.



The JIB-4000PLUS comes with the function of serial cross-section imaging for 3D observation.
Although the JIB-4000PLUS is a single-beam FIB system, 3D observation can be made using SIM image. The optional 3D reconstruction software enables the 3D reconstruction of the acquired multiple cross sectional images, allowing for displaying the 3D image at various angles.



The JIB-4000PLUS can use 'STEMPLING,' an automatic TEM specimen preparation function (optional).
Owing to this function, high expert skills are not needed for specimen preparation, enabling anyone to easily prepare specimens. Since the function also enables automatic preparation of multiple specimens, unattended operation over-night can be made for preparing large amounts of specimens.



The JIB-4000PLUS accommodates a variety of attachments available to support the operations of the system, including the CAD navigation system useful for circuit modifications, and the vector scan system effective to mill a specimen with characteristic shapes. By adding the appropriate attachments to the JIB-4000PLUS, the system can support applications beyond specimen preparation.



Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:13:06 UTC
