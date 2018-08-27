Log in
JEOL LTD (6951)
  News  
JEOL : JMS-TQ4000GC GC Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

08/27/2018

High speed and high sensitive analysis was achieved by JEOL's proprietary technologies.
JMS-TQ4000GC was developed with all technologies and experience that were brewed in the development of high-end GC-MS of JEOL.

Three Technologies provide Accurate Quantitative Values Faster.

Short collision cell that has capability of ion accumulation and pulsed ion ejection allows to achieve the high sensitive and high speed measurement.　Measurement time can be reduced by high speed SRM switching, 1,000 transitions/sec, that is the fastest in the industry. It allows to improve the throughput of total analysis.

Technology 1 Ion Accumulation

The short collision cell accumulates the ions for a given short time and then eject them as pulse. Noise level of the signal can be reduced by synchronizing the timing between pulsed ion ejection and signal acquisition and that makes high sensitivity analysis possible.

Technology 2 Short Cell

Using the short collision cell makes it possible to eject all of ions accumulated in the cell very quick. That provides both of high sensitivity and high speed SRM switching that is the fastest in the industry without ion interaction among SRM channels (crosstalk).

Technology 3 Fast GC

Fast GC technique (using capillary column with small-diameter and short-length, using quick heating up rate for oven temperature) can reduce the measurement time, significantly expediting the routine analysis. Since the peak widths in the Fast GC chromatogram become narrow, high-speed transition are required. Short collision cell technology gives enough high speed transition for Fast GC measurement without any sensitivity loss.

(Top)

Conventional GC-MS measurement

column:
30m length,
0.25mm I.D.,
0.25μm film thicknes

Total 40min

(Bottom)

Fast GC-MS meafurement

column:
20m length,
0.18mm I.D.,
0.18μm film thicknes

Total 15min

Easier and Faster Data Analysis

Data Analysis software for Multi-Target compounds 'Escrime™'

Being heedful of the real needs from customers, the data analysis software 'Escrime™' was developed by focusing both of the simpler layout for easy to understand and the simpler GUI for easy to operate.
Escrime™ software has many functionalities that can achieve what users are looking forward.

Slideshow for Data Check (Compound Slideshow Function)

Calibration curves, chromatograms and quantitative results for all target compounds and for all samples are automatically displayed on the screen. Users can check the all information without any action about their analysis and can stop the slideshow and edit the data analysis if necessary.

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 23:41:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 5 200 M
Net income 2019 4 502 M
Debt 2019 5 906 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 23,96
P/E ratio 2020 19,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 963  JPY
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD74.65%953
CANON INC-17.39%42 234
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-0.21%21 464
RICOH CO LTD8.12%7 777
XEROX CORP-5.83%7 003
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-29.57%6 862
