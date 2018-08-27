JEOL : JMS-TQ4000GC GC Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

High speed and high sensitive analysis was achieved by JEOL's proprietary technologies.

JMS-TQ4000GC was developed with all technologies and experience that were brewed in the development of high-end GC-MS of JEOL.

Three Technologies provide Accurate Quantitative Values Faster.

Short collision cell that has capability of ion accumulation and pulsed ion ejection allows to achieve the high sensitive and high speed measurement. Measurement time can be reduced by high speed SRM switching, 1,000 transitions/sec, that is the fastest in the industry. It allows to improve the throughput of total analysis.

Technology 1 Ion Accumulation

The short collision cell accumulates the ions for a given short time and then eject them as pulse. Noise level of the signal can be reduced by synchronizing the timing between pulsed ion ejection and signal acquisition and that makes high sensitivity analysis possible.

Technology 2 Short Cell

Using the short collision cell makes it possible to eject all of ions accumulated in the cell very quick. That provides both of high sensitivity and high speed SRM switching that is the fastest in the industry without ion interaction among SRM channels (crosstalk).

Technology 3 Fast GC

Fast GC technique (using capillary column with small-diameter and short-length, using quick heating up rate for oven temperature) can reduce the measurement time, significantly expediting the routine analysis. Since the peak widths in the Fast GC chromatogram become narrow, high-speed transition are required. Short collision cell technology gives enough high speed transition for Fast GC measurement without any sensitivity loss.