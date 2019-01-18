Log in
2014JEOL LTD : quaterly earnings release
JEOL : "Microscopy" has been published CLEM application using SiN window chip

01/18/2019 | 12:59am EST

'Microscopy' has been published a paper describing Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy (CLEM) using a SiN window chip and its application.

'Development of novel correlative light and electron microscopy linkage system using silicon nitride film'
T.Haruta, Y.Ikeda, Y.Konyuba, T.Fukuda, H. Nishioka DOI 10.1093/jmicro/dfy145

Digital version is available online.
https://academic.oup.com/jmicro/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/jmicro/dfy145/5272730?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 05:58:10 UTC
