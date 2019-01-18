JEOL : "Microscopy" has been published CLEM application using SiN window chip

'Microscopy' has been published a paper describing Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy (CLEM) using a SiN window chip and its application.
'Development of novel correlative light and electron microscopy linkage system using silicon nitride film'
T.Haruta, Y.Ikeda, Y.Konyuba, T.Fukuda, H. Nishioka DOI 10.1093/jmicro/dfy145
Digital version is available online.https://academic.oup.com/jmicro/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/jmicro/dfy145/5272730?redirectedFrom=fulltext
