'pure shift' is a method for homo nuclear broad band decoupling. Sensitivity would be reduced, but spectra of only (pure) chemical shifts can be obtained by eliminating j coupling.

The JNM - ECZ series has been adapted for 'pure shift' measurement & processing from NMR software Delta V 5.3.1.

The following is an example of PSYCHE measurement for 'pure shift'.

