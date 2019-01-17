Log in
JEOL LTD (6951)
2014JEOL LTD : quaterly earnings release
JEOL : NMR software DeltaV5.3.1 Introduction of new features ～ "pure shift" (1) ～PSYCHE

01/17/2019

'pure shift' is a method for homo nuclear broad band decoupling. Sensitivity would be reduced, but spectra of only (pure) chemical shifts can be obtained by eliminating j coupling.
The JNM - ECZ series has been adapted for 'pure shift' measurement & processing from NMR software Delta V 5.3.1.
The following is an example of PSYCHE measurement for 'pure shift'.

※Please note that the design, specifications, appearance, price of the product may be changed without notice.
Mathias Nilsson, and Gareth A. Morris, Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, 53, 1-4

Please see the PDF file for the additional information.
Another window opens when you click.PDF 376.6KB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 05:43:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 9 547 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 19,08
P/E ratio 2020 16,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 84 280 M
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 220  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD17.70%777
CANON INC5.10%37 601
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP7.21%21 148
RICOH CO LTD2.39%7 449
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.96%5 967
XEROX CORP16.95%5 314
