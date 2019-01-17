'pure shift' is a method for homo nuclear broad band decoupling. Sensitivity would be reduced, but spectra of only (pure) chemical shifts can be obtained by eliminating j coupling.

It is possible to obtain the homo nuclear broadband decoupled spectrum of both F 1 and F 2 axes by applying PSYCHE 'pure shift' method to the F 1 axis and covariance processing to the F 2 axis.

The JNM-ECZ series has been adapted for 'pure shift' measurement & processing from NMR software Delta V 5.3.1.

Instrument example : JNM-ECZ500R and ROYALPROBE™ HFX

