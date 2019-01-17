'pure shift' is a method for homo nuclear broad band decoupling. Sensitivity would be reduced, but spectra of only (pure) chemical shifts can be obtained by eliminating j coupling.
It is possible to obtain the homo nuclear broadband decoupled spectrum of both F1 and F2 axes by applying PSYCHE 'pure shift' method to the F1 axis and covariance processing to the F2 axis.
The JNM-ECZ series has been adapted for 'pure shift' measurement & processing from NMR software Delta V 5.3.1.
Instrument example : JNM-ECZ500R and ROYALPROBE™ HFX
* Please note that the design, specifications, appearance, price of the product may be changed without notice.
Mohammadali Foroozandeh, Ralph W. Adams, Mathias Nilsson, and Gareth A.Morris, J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, 136, 11867−11869
Please see the PDF file for the additional information.
Another window opens when you click.PDF 356KB
Disclaimer
Jeol Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 05:43:00 UTC