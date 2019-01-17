'pure shift' is a method of homo nuclear broad band decoupling. Sensitivity would be reduced, but spectra of only (pure) chemical shifts can be obtained by eliminating j coupling.

HOBS method is one of 'pure shift' methods enables homo nuclear broad band decoupling for the selected spectrum region. Multiple sampling in 1 scan makes 'pure shift' data in a short time.

The JNM-ECZ series has been adapted for 'pure shift' measurement & processing from NMR software Delta V 5.3.1.

HOBS (HOmo-decoupled Band-Selective NMR)

A loop of a combination of a hard pulse and a selective 180 pulse within one scan

Instrument example : JNM-ECZ500R and ROYALPROBE™ HFX

* Please note that the design, specifications, appearance, price of the product may be changed without notice.

Mohammadali Foroozandeh, Ralph W. Adams, Mathias Nilsson, and Gareth A.Morris, J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, 136, 11867−11869