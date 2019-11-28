JEOL : Notice of EGM dates

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. IN PARTICULAR, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES.

28 November 2019

Takeaway.com sets new EGM dates for the implementation of the Just Eat Takeaway.com Combination

Because the timetable prescribed by the UK Takeover Code for the implementation of the combination between Takeaway.com N.V. ('Takeaway.com') and Just Eat plc (the ''Just Eat Takeaway.com Combination'') has changed following the switch from a scheme of arrangement to an offer (the ''Takeaway.com Offer''), Takeaway.com has decided to cancel the EGM originally planned to be held on 4 December 2019 and to schedule four new EGMs to replace such EGM (only one of which will actually be held).

On 28 November 2019, Takeaway.com gave notice of each of the following extraordinary general meetings being convened:

1. an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday, 9 January 2020 at 14h00 CET;

2. an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 14h00 CET;

3. an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Saturday, 18 January 2020 at 14h00 CET; and

4. an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at 14h00 CET.

The convocation and shareholders' circular for each of these meetings is available at our website: https://corporate.takeaway.com/investors/general-meeting/.

Takeaway.com notes that the exact timetable for the Takeaway.com Offer has not yet been finally determined. A change in the timetable for the Takeaway.com Offer would result in different dates on which Takeaway.com can hold its extraordinary general meeting to implement the Takeaway.com Offer. Takeaway.com has therefore convened four extraordinary general meetings. Once the final timetable for the Takeaway.com Offer is set, Takeaway.com will inform its shareholders of which one of these extraordinary general meetings will actually be held, and will cancel the other three extraordinary general meetings.

The 4 December 2019 Takeaway.com EGM is cancelled and shareholders should not attend this meeting, nor take any further action in relation to this meeting (such as voting or submitting forms of proxy).

Takeaway.com

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

Investors:

Joris Wilton

E:Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com

T: +31 6 143 154 79

Media:

press@ takeaway.com https://corporate.takeaway.com For more information please visit our corporate website: E:

About Takeaway.com

Takeaway.com is the leading online food delivery marketplace in Continental Europe and Israel. The company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platform. With nearly 50,000 connected restaurants, Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Takeaway.com also provides restaurant delivery services in 89 cities in ten countries for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Founded in 2000, Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become the leading online food delivery marketplace of Continental Europe with operations in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Romania. In the twelve months ended 30 June 2019, Takeaway.com processed more than 123 million orders from 16.7 million unique consumers.

With approximately 4,500 employees, Takeaway.com processed orders worth €2.3 billion and generated revenue of nearly €315 million in the twelve months ended 30 June 2019.

The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: TKWY).

