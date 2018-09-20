JEOL : Quantitative NMR (qNMR) Analysis Method adapted into Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS)

Under the 'Standardization System for New Market Development' of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Wako Pure Chemical industries, Ltd. and JEOL Ltd. have been working on standardization of quantitative NMR (qNMR) since 2016. The proposal passed the review and deliberations of the Japanese Industrial Standards Committee, and the rules for quantitative nuclear magnetic resonance (qNMR) were issued on January 22, 2018 as standard number K0138. And now, JIS K0138 in English was issued on September 20, 2018.

Quantitative NMR is already accepted as a test method in the Japanese Pharmacopoeia, which is the quality standards document for pharmaceutical products, and is already being used as a certification standard for standard substances for some food additives. It is also starting to be widely used as a new method of quantitative analysis for organic compounds, such as pharmaceutical products and reagents. The inclusion in JIS means that quantitative analysis using the qNMR method is recognized as a national standard as a quantification method in a wider range of fields. From now, quantitative NMR performed in accordance with the requirements stipulated in the JIS rules can be utilized in a wide range of fields. Although JIS is a Japanese standard, efforts are already underway to obtain recognition as an international standard issued by the International Standards Organization (ISO).

Quantitative analysis is indispensable in our daily lives, including use in health examinations, labeling for foods and medications, and for monitoring of hazardous substances. Recently, quantitative NMR (qNMR) has received a great deal of attention as a method that can further improve the reliability of quantitative analysis. In order to obtain reliable results, it is crucial to have a reliable ways to make the measurements. Quantitative NMR can be used as a way to ensure the reliability of the measurement methods. In other words, qNMR is an analysis method that contributes to the realization of a safe and secure society.

JAPANESE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION

JIS K 0138 : General rules for qNMR