JEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX

The ROYALPROBE HFX is a probe for liquid samples that is the

World's first double/triple resonance probe with automatic switching between single and dual high-frequency tuning

This probe can be used with both 2-channel and 3-channel spectrometers in the JNM-ECZ series. This is a single probe that achieves both

The superior 1 H and 19 F probe for 2-channel spectrometers

The triple-resonance functionality of a TFH probe ※ on a 2-channel spectrometer, or a CFH probe ☆ on a 3-channel spectrometer ※

※ probe: a triple-resonance 1H/19F/X probe for 2-channel spectrometers

☆ probe: a triple-resonance 13C/19F/1H probe for 3-channel spectrometers

ROYALPROBE HFX is equipped with an extended Auto Tuning unit to provide automatic control of the coils for switching between the single tuning and the dual-tuning modes in HF channel