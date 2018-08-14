Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD (6951)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (2)
PU
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (1)
PU
02:11aJEOL : Royalprobe hfx
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 02:11am CEST

The ROYALPROBE HFX is a probe for liquid samples that is the
World's first double/triple resonance probe with automatic switching between single and dual high-frequency tuning
This probe can be used with both 2-channel and 3-channel spectrometers in the JNM-ECZ series. This is a single probe that achieves both

  • The superior 1H and 19F probe for 2-channel spectrometers

  • The triple-resonance functionality of a TFH probe on a 2-channel spectrometer, or a CFH probe on a 3-channel spectrometer

  • probe: a triple-resonance 1H/19F/X probe for 2-channel spectrometers
    ☆ probe: a triple-resonance 13C/19F/1H probe for 3-channel spectrometers

ROYALPROBE HFX is equipped with an extended Auto Tuning unit to provide automatic control of the coils for switching between the single tuning and the dual-tuning modes in HF channel

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (2)
PU
02:11aJEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (1)
PU
02:11aJEOL : Royalprobe hfx
PU
02:11a3D GRADIENT SHIMMING : A new Tool to Adjust Resolution
PU
07/26JEOL : Patent Issued for Measurement-Container Supply Device (USPTO 10024874)
AQ
07/24JEOL : ESR of Materials - Semiconductor 1-
PU
07/20JEOL : Patent Issued for Beam Alignment Method and Electron Microscope (USPTO 10..
AQ
07/17JEOL : AUTOMAS：Efficient time management in solid state NMR
PU
07/12JEOL : Patent Issued for Detector Apparatus and Charged Particle Beam System (US..
AQ
07/12JEOL : Patent Issued for Electron Microscope and Method of Aberration Measuremen..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 302 M
Debt 2019 5 906 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 25,38
P/E ratio 2020 21,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 913  JPY
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD60.09%989
CANON INC-17.53%43 250
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.85%21 615
RICOH CO LTD5.38%7 743
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-28.44%7 144
XEROX CORP-10.02%6 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.