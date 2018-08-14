JEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX

The ROYALPROBE HFX is a probe for liquid samples that is the
World's first double/triple resonance probe with automatic switching between single and dual high-frequency tuning
This probe can be used with both 2-channel and 3-channel spectrometers in the JNM-ECZ series. This is a single probe that achieves both
The superior 1H and 19F probe for 2-channel spectrometers
The triple-resonance functionality of a TFH probe※ on a 2-channel spectrometer, or a CFH probe☆ on a 3-channel spectrometer
probe: a triple-resonance 1H/19F/X probe for 2-channel spectrometers
☆ probe: a triple-resonance 13C/19F/1H probe for 3-channel spectrometers
ROYALPROBE HFX is equipped with an extended Auto Tuning unit to provide automatic control of the coils for switching between the single tuning and the dual-tuning modes in HF channel
