JEOL LTD (6951)
JEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (1)

08/14/2018 | 02:11am CEST

The brand new ROYALPROBE HFX tuned to either 1H or 19F frequency (single tune mode) in the high-frequency (HF) channel on a JNM-ECZ series spectrometer equipped with 2 channels achieves the excellent sensitivity of the existing double resonance ROYALPROBE.
However, the ROYALPROBE HFX dually tuned to the 1H and 19F frequencies in the HF channel simultaneously delivers the 1H and 19F radio-frequency pulses from one power amplifier, in the same way as the existing triple-resonance TFH probe. In comparison to the TFH probe, the ROYALPROBE HFX achieves much higher sensitivity in double resonance 1H/19F and triple resonance 1H/19F/X experiments.

High sensitivity double resonance 1H/X (or 19F/X) probe with the triple resonance 1H/19F/X capability when needed!
ROYALPROBE and TFH probes implemented in a single probe!


※TFH probe: A triple-resonance X/19F/1H probe for 2 channel spectrometers.

Example of data acquired on a JNM-ECZ500R 2-channel spectrometer equipped with a ROYALPROBE HFX

If you want to see a printed version, please click this PDF file.PDF 355KB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:10:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 302 M
Debt 2019 5 906 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 25,38
P/E ratio 2020 21,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 110 B
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 913  JPY
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD60.09%989
CANON INC-17.53%43 250
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.85%21 615
RICOH CO LTD5.38%7 743
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-28.44%7 144
XEROX CORP-10.02%6 722
