JEOL : ROYALPROBE HFX Application Example (1)

The brand new ROYALPROBE HFX tuned to either 1H or 19F frequency (single tune mode) in the high-frequency (HF) channel on a JNM-ECZ series spectrometer equipped with 2 channels achieves the excellent sensitivity of the existing double resonance ROYALPROBE.

However, the ROYALPROBE HFX dually tuned to the 1H and 19F frequencies in the HF channel simultaneously delivers the 1H and 19F radio-frequency pulses from one power amplifier, in the same way as the existing triple-resonance TFH probe. In comparison to the TFH probe, the ROYALPROBE HFX achieves much higher sensitivity in double resonance 1H/19F and triple resonance 1H/19F/X experiments.

High sensitivity double resonance 1H/X (or 19F/X) probe with the triple resonance 1H/19F/X capability when needed※!

ROYALPROBE and TFH probes implemented in a single probe!

※TFH probe: A triple-resonance X/F/H probe for 2 channel spectrometers.

Example of data acquired on a JNM-ECZ500R 2-channel spectrometer equipped with a ROYALPROBE HFX