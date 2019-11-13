JEOL: Release of New Electron Probe Microanalyzers JXA-iHP200F and JXA-iSP100

- Evolution of Integrated EPMA -

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the release of a new Schottky field emission Electron Probe Microanalyzer JXA-iHP200F and a new tungsten/LaB 6 Electron Probe Microanalyzer JXA-iSP100, to be released in November 2019.

Product Development Background

Electron Probe Microanalyzers (EPMAs) are used as tools for research & development and quality control in a wide range of industrial fields, such as steels, automobiles, electronic parts, and battery materials. Additionally, in academic fields, EPMAs are utilized in earth & planetary science and materials science, which not only cover mineral energy research, but also address novel material research, thus contributing to various cutting-edge research. As EPMA applications are increasing, EPMA users are in need of simple and fast analysis with high operability while maintaining high quality performance for trace element analysis in defined regions of interest.

To meet these demands, the JXA-iHP200F and the JXA-iSP100 enable seamless integration from observation (optical and SEM images) to analysis with wavelength dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (WDS), energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), Cathodoluminescence (CL), as well as other techniques.

Main Features

Integrated EPMA for Simple and Fast Operation

High throughput

Anyone can perform seamless operation from specimen insertion to determination of the area of analysis with high accuracy. Highly accurate analysis

The integrated EPMA system enables anyone to acquire analysis data faster and easier with higher accuracy and precision, and faster degree of capabilities. Easy maintenance

Since the maintenance is automatically carried out only when required, everyone can maintain the EPMA system in its optimal condition.

The JXA-iHP200F and the JXA-iSP100 have high expandability. Not only for the WDS and EDS systems, but also a soft X-ray emission spectrometer (SXES) for chemical state analysis, an electron backscatter diffraction system (EBSD) for crystal orientation analysis, and a cathodoluminescence detector (CL) can be incorporated for diversified analysis in a wide range of applications.

