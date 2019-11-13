Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd.    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD.

(6951)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JEOL: Release of New Electron Probe Microanalyzers JXA-iHP200F and JXA-iSP100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:31pm EST

- Evolution of Integrated EPMA -

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the release of a new Schottky field emission Electron Probe Microanalyzer JXA-iHP200F and a new tungsten/LaB6 Electron Probe Microanalyzer JXA-iSP100, to be released in November 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005986/en/

JXA-iHP200F (Photo: Business Wire)

JXA-iHP200F (Photo: Business Wire)

Product Development Background

Electron Probe Microanalyzers (EPMAs) are used as tools for research & development and quality control in a wide range of industrial fields, such as steels, automobiles, electronic parts, and battery materials. Additionally, in academic fields, EPMAs are utilized in earth & planetary science and materials science, which not only cover mineral energy research, but also address novel material research, thus contributing to various cutting-edge research. As EPMA applications are increasing, EPMA users are in need of simple and fast analysis with high operability while maintaining high quality performance for trace element analysis in defined regions of interest.

To meet these demands, the JXA-iHP200F and the JXA-iSP100 enable seamless integration from observation (optical and SEM images) to analysis with wavelength dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (WDS), energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), Cathodoluminescence (CL), as well as other techniques.

Main Features

Integrated EPMA for Simple and Fast Operation

  1. High throughput
    Anyone can perform seamless operation from specimen insertion to determination of the area of analysis with high accuracy.
  2. Highly accurate analysis
    The integrated EPMA system enables anyone to acquire analysis data faster and easier with higher accuracy and precision, and faster degree of capabilities.
  3. Easy maintenance
    Since the maintenance is automatically carried out only when required, everyone can maintain the EPMA system in its optimal condition.

The JXA-iHP200F and the JXA-iSP100 have high expandability. Not only for the WDS and EDS systems, but also a soft X-ray emission spectrometer (SXES) for chemical state analysis, an electron backscatter diffraction system (EBSD) for crystal orientation analysis, and a cathodoluminescence detector (CL) can be incorporated for diversified analysis in a wide range of applications.

Note: EPMA is an abbreviation of “Electron Probe Microanalyzer”.

Annual unit sales target
70 units/year

JEOL Ltd.
3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan
Izumi Oi, President & COO
(Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
www.jeol.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD.
08:31pJEOL : Release of New Electron Probe Microanalyzers JXA-iHP200F and JXA-iSP100
BU
11/08JEOL : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replaces Just Eat Plc
PU
11/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com N.V.
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Just eat plc Replacement
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Takeaway.com N.V.
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat Plc
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - JUST EAT PLC
PU
11/08JEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 6 996 M
Net income 2020 5 322 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 144 B
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 960,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 983,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,57%
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Izumi Oi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD.90.61%1 329
CANON INC.4.10%29 076
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.87%18 214
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION94.13%8 246
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.3.82%6 906
INGENICO GROUP94.79%6 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group