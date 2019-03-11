JEOL: Release of a New Benchtop Scanning Electron Microscope JCM-7000 Series NeoScopeTM

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (www.jeol.com)
(President Gon-emon Kurihara) announces the release of a new benchtop
scanning electron microscope (SEM), the JCM-7000 series NeoScopeTM,
to be released in March 2019.
Product development background
Benchtop scanning electron microscopes are used in a wide range of
fields, such as electrical, electronics, automobiles, machinery,
chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, SEM applications
are expanding to not only cover research and development, but also
address quality control and product inspection at manufacturing sites.
With this, demands for further improved work efficiency, much faster and
easier operation, and a higher degree of analytical and measurement
capabilities, are increasing.
Based on the highly successful and award winning predecessor of our
InTouchScopeTM series SEMs, we have developed a new benchtop
SEM, JCM-7000, to meet these increasing demands in the marketplace. The
JCM-7000 series incorporate innovative functions, comparable to those of
the InTouchScopeTM series. The features of the JCM-7000
series include 1) Simple GUI for high operability, 2) Small footprint,
3) Seamless transition from optical microscope imaging to SEM imaging
with “Zeromag” function, 4) Real-time elemental analysis during image
observation with “Live Analysis” function, and 5) Two-axis (X, Y)
motorized stage for smooth operation.
Furthermore, the JCM-7000 comes with “Live 3D” function, which
simultaneously displays a live SEM image and a reconstructed live 3D
surface image. This new capability also enables you to acquire
topographic and depth information from the specimen, together with SEM
image information from the specimen surface.
Main Features
-
With our “Zeromag” function, sample navigation is even easier than
ever before. “Zeromag” which links the CCD image with color
information with the SEM image on surface details, enables you to
quickly locate areas for imaging and analysis.
-
With the aid of a 2-axis (X, Y) motorized stage, work efficiency is
enhanced and montage images can easily be collected for a large
specimen area.
-
With our Analytical series (“Live Analysis” function), the embedded
EDS system shows a real time EDS spectrum during image observation for
quick and efficient elemental analysis.
-
A new “Live 3D” function enables simultaneous observation of a live
SEM image and a reconstructed live 3D surface image, together with
acquisition of topographic and depth information.
Annual unit sales target
400 units / year
