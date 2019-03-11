JEOL: Release of a New Benchtop Scanning Electron Microscope JCM-7000 Series NeoScopeTM

- Benchtop SEM with seamless operation from optical to SEM imaging, and elemental analysis -

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (www.jeol.com) (President Gon-emon Kurihara) announces the release of a new benchtop scanning electron microscope (SEM), the JCM-7000 series NeoScopeTM, to be released in March 2019.

Product development background

Benchtop scanning electron microscopes are used in a wide range of fields, such as electrical, electronics, automobiles, machinery, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, SEM applications are expanding to not only cover research and development, but also address quality control and product inspection at manufacturing sites. With this, demands for further improved work efficiency, much faster and easier operation, and a higher degree of analytical and measurement capabilities, are increasing.

Based on the highly successful and award winning predecessor of our InTouchScopeTM series SEMs, we have developed a new benchtop SEM, JCM-7000, to meet these increasing demands in the marketplace. The JCM-7000 series incorporate innovative functions, comparable to those of the InTouchScopeTM series. The features of the JCM-7000 series include 1) Simple GUI for high operability, 2) Small footprint, 3) Seamless transition from optical microscope imaging to SEM imaging with “Zeromag” function, 4) Real-time elemental analysis during image observation with “Live Analysis” function, and 5) Two-axis (X, Y) motorized stage for smooth operation.

Furthermore, the JCM-7000 comes with “Live 3D” function, which simultaneously displays a live SEM image and a reconstructed live 3D surface image. This new capability also enables you to acquire topographic and depth information from the specimen, together with SEM image information from the specimen surface.

Main Features

With our “Zeromag” function, sample navigation is even easier than ever before. “Zeromag” which links the CCD image with color information with the SEM image on surface details, enables you to quickly locate areas for imaging and analysis. With the aid of a 2-axis (X, Y) motorized stage, work efficiency is enhanced and montage images can easily be collected for a large specimen area. With our Analytical series (“Live Analysis” function), the embedded EDS system shows a real time EDS spectrum during image observation for quick and efficient elemental analysis. A new “Live 3D” function enables simultaneous observation of a live SEM image and a reconstructed live 3D surface image, together with acquisition of topographic and depth information.

Annual unit sales target

400 units / year

