JEOL LTD (6951)
2014JEOL LTD : quaterly earnings release
JEOL : Release of a New Focused Ion Beam Milling & Imaging System JIB-4000PLUS –High throughput FIB with automatic functions and large beam current of 90 nA–

01/06/2019 | 07:14pm EST

JEOL Ltd. (President Gon-emon Kurihara) announces the release of a new focused ion beam milling & imaging system, JIB-4000PLUS, to be released in January 2019.

In the nano-scale materials structure control, as well as the development and fabrication of power semiconductor devices and CMOS sensors, it is essential to implement morphological observation and configuration management of these materials and devices. The scanning electron microscope (SEM), transmission electron microscope (TEM) and scanning transmission electron microscope (STEM) have been widely used for various observations. Now the demands for the focused ion beam (FIB) system that performs pre-treatment of specimens for smooth observation are increasingly accelerating. In addition, the users request increased efficiency, shortened time and reduced costs for the pre-treatment and preparation of the specimens.
To meet these requests, JEOL has developed a new system, JIB-4000PLUS featuring automation and high-speed processing.
A newly-developed automatic specimen preparation function 'STEMPLING' allows for automatic unattended operations of sequential multi-specimen preparations for SEM, TEM, STEM observations. Also, the maximum ion beam current can be increased up to 90 nA, thus achieving shorter processing time than JEOL conventional FIB systems.
To this end, the JIB-4000PLUS, a next-generation focused ion beam milling & imaging system, meets diversified needs of the industry and academia users.

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 00:13:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 9 547 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 76 316 M
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 220  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD-0.19%703
CANON INC0.64%35 870
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP0.74%20 140
RICOH CO LTD0.38%7 214
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION0.20%5 564
XEROX CORP-0.35%4 873
