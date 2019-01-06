JEOL : Release of a New Focused Ion Beam Milling & Imaging System JIB-4000PLUS –High throughput FIB with automatic functions and large beam current of 90 nA

JEOL Ltd. (President Gon-emon Kurihara) announces the release of a new focused ion beam milling & imaging system, JIB-4000PLUS, to be released in January 2019.

In the nano-scale materials structure control, as well as the development and fabrication of power semiconductor devices and CMOS sensors, it is essential to implement morphological observation and configuration management of these materials and devices. The scanning electron microscope (SEM), transmission electron microscope (TEM) and scanning transmission electron microscope (STEM) have been widely used for various observations. Now the demands for the focused ion beam (FIB) system that performs pre-treatment of specimens for smooth observation are increasingly accelerating. In addition, the users request increased efficiency, shortened time and reduced costs for the pre-treatment and preparation of the specimens.

To meet these requests, JEOL has developed a new system, JIB-4000PLUS featuring automation and high-speed processing.

A newly-developed automatic specimen preparation function 'STEMPLING' allows for automatic unattended operations of sequential multi-specimen preparations for SEM, TEM, STEM observations. Also, the maximum ion beam current can be increased up to 90 nA, thus achieving shorter processing time than JEOL conventional FIB systems.

To this end, the JIB-4000PLUS, a next-generation focused ion beam milling & imaging system, meets diversified needs of the industry and academia users.