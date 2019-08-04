Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD

(6951)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JEOL: Release of a New Schottky Field Emission(FE) Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-F100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 04:01am EDT

― The next level of analytical intelligence in FE-SEM for combining high resolution and operability ―

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (www.jeol.com) (President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the release of a new Schottky field emission scanning electron microscope, JSM-F100 in August 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190804005010/en/

JSM-F100 (Photo: Business Wire)

JSM-F100 (Photo: Business Wire)

https://www.jeol.co.jp/en/news/detail/20190804.3456.html

Background

Scanning electron microscopes(SEMs) are used in various fields; nanotechnology, metals, semiconductors, ceramics, medicine, and biology. With application expansion, SEM users are in need of fast high-quality data acquisition and simple compositional information confirmation with seamless operation.

The JSM-F100 incorporates our highly regarded In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun and "Neo Engine"(electron optical control system) as well as a new GUI "SEM Center" and an innovative "LIVE-AI(Live Image Visual Enhancer-Artificial Intelligence) filter". This enables an optimal combination of high-spatial-resolution imaging and operability. Furthermore, a standard JEOL energy dispersive X-ray spectrometer(EDS) is fully integrated within "SEM Center" for seamless acquisition from images to elemental analysis results. The JSM-F100 achieves superb work efficiency, 50% or higher than that of our previous JSM-7000 series, realizing dramatically-increased high throughput.

Features

  1. In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun
    Enhanced integration of the electron gun and low-aberration condenser lens provides higher brightness. Ample probe current at low accelerating voltage supports various capabilities from high-resolution imaging to high-speed elemental mapping.
  2. Hybrid Lens(HL)
    The Hybrid Lens(HL), combining the electrostatic and magnetic field lens, supports high-spatial-resolution imaging and analysis of various specimens.
  3. Neo Engine(New Electron Optical Engine)
    Neo Engine, a cutting-edge electron optical control system, significantly improves the precision of automatic functions and operability.
  4. New function of "SEM Center"
    A new operation GUI "SEM Center" fully integrates SEM imaging and EDS analysis and provides next-generation operability and high-resolution images obtained with FE-SEM.
  5. New "Zeromag" function
    "Zeromag", incorporated for seamless transition from optical to SEM imaging, makes it easy to locate the target specimen area.
  6. New LIVE-AI filter*
    Utilizing the AI(artificial intelligence) capability, LIVE-AI filter is incorporated for a higher quality of live images. Unlike image integration processing, this new filter displays a seamless moving live image with no residual image and is very effective for quickly searching observation areas, focusing, and stigmator adjustment.
    *optional

Specifications

Resolution(1 kV)

1.3 nm

Resolution(20 kV)

0.9 nm

Accelerating voltage

0.01 to 30 kV

Standard detectors

Upper Electron Detector(UED), Secondary Electron Detector(SED)

Electron gun

In-lens Schottky Plus FE electron gun

Probe current

A few pA to 300 nA(30 kV)
A few pA to 100 nA(5 kV)

Objective lens

Hybrid Lens(HL)

Specimen stage

Full eucentric goniometer stage

Specimen movement

X: 70 mm, Y: 50 mm, Z: 2 to 41 mm
Tilt: –5 to 70°, Rotation: 360°

EDS detector

Energy resolution: 133 eV or less
Detectable elements: B(boron) to U(uranium)
Detection area: 60 mm2

Annual unit sales target

60 units/year

JEOL Ltd.
3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan
Izumi Oi, President & COO
(Stock code:6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
www.jeol.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD
04:01aJEOL : Release of a New Schottky Field Emission(FE) Scanning Electron Microscope..
BU
05/29GC-MS APPLICATION : Identification and distribution analysis of additives in a m..
PU
05/28JEOL : Batterynote
PU
05/28JEOL : Ａ paper by a collaboration with Kyoto University et al. and JEOL R..
PU
05/27DELTA TIPS : Deconvolution Function
PU
05/26UPDATE : International Thermal Spray Conference (ITSC2019)
PU
05/15JEOL : High throughput measurement combining No-D NMR and NUS
PU
04/16MALDI APPLICATION : Analysis of organic compounds on an acrylic plate using JMS-..
PU
03/27JEOL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21JEOL : 19F solid state NMR by using 2mmMAS probe
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 6 996 M
Net income 2020 5 322 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,93%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 960,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 407,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD53.80%1 090
CANON INC1.26%29 287
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP23.10%19 915
RICOH CO LTD-6.88%6 626
INGENICO GROUP71.26%5 876
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION2.32%5 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group