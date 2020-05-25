JEOL: Release of a New Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT800

－FE-SEM with Intelligence Technology (IT) Platform－

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the release of a new Schottky field emission scanning electron microscope, JSM-IT800 in May 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200524005002/en/

JSM-IT800 (Photo: Business Wire)

Development Background

Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) are used in various fields, such as nanotechnology, metals, semiconductors, ceramics, medicine, and biology. As SEM applications are expanding from research and development to quality control and product inspection at manufacturing sites, SEM users are in need of faster high-quality data acquisition and simple compositional information confirmation with seamless operation.

To meet these demands, the JSM-IT800, with the Intelligence Technology (IT) platform, incorporates our In-lens Schottky Plus field emission electron gun for high resolution imaging to fast elemental mapping, and an innovative electron optical control system "Neo Engine", as well as a seamless GUI "SEM Center" for full integration of a JEOL energy dispersive X-ray spectrometer (EDS). Furthermore, the JSM-IT800 offers two versions with two types of objective lens: the Hybrid Lens (HL) for general-purpose SEM and the Super Hybrid Lens (SHL) for enhanced resolution observation and various analyses.

Moreover, the SHL version comes with a new Upper Hybrid Detector (UHD) realizing higher signal-to-noise ratio images.

A new Scintillator Backscattered Electron Detector (SBED) and a Versatile Backscattered Electron Detector (VBED) are also available with the JSM-IT800.

Features

1. In-lens Schottky Plus field emission electron gun

Enhanced integration of the electron gun and low-aberration condenser lens provides higher brightness. Ample probe current is available at low accelerating voltage (100 nA at 5 kV). The unique In-lens Schottky Plus system enables various applications from high resolution imaging to fast elemental mapping, electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) analysis, and soft X-ray emission spectroscopy (SXES), without the requirement to change lens conditions.

2. Neo Engine (New Electron Optical Engine)

Neo Engine is a cutting-edge electron optical system that accumulates JEOL core technologies of many years. Users can perform stable observation even when changing observation or analytical conditions. High operability for automatic functions is further enhanced.

3. SEM Center / EDS Integration

A GUI "SEM Center" is fully integrated as well as JEOL EDS for seamless and intuitive operations. The JSM-IT800 can be enhanced by incorporating optional software add-ons, such as SMILENAVI to assist novice users and the LIVE-AI filter (Live Image Visual Enhancer – AI) for a higher quality of live images.

4. Hybrid Lens (HL) version and Super Hybrid Lens (SHL) version

Based on a combination of the electrostatic and electromagnetic-field lens, two types of objective lens versions are available to satisfy various needs of users, achieving high spatial resolution imaging and analysis of a broad range of samples, from magnetic materials to insulators, with the features of the JSM-IT800.

5. Upper Hybrid Detector (UHD)

The UHD, built into the objective lens for the SHL version, greatly improves detection efficiency, leading to acquisition of images with a higher signal-to-noise ratio.

6. New Backscattered Electron Detectors

The Scintillator Backscattered Electron Detector (SBED, optional) has high responsiveness and is suitable to acquire material-contrast images at low accelerating voltage. The Versatile Backscattered Electron Detector (VBED, optional) with a segmented detector element design, allows the user for the choice to configure the individual segments or use preprogrammed detector settings to acquire images with three-dimensional, topographical, or compositional information.

Sales target

1) JSM-IT800 SHL version: 90 units/year

2) JSM-IT800 HL version: 50 units/year

JEOL Ltd.

3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan

Izumi Oi, President & COO

(Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

www.jeol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200524005002/en/