Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD (6951)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
2014JEOL LTD : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JEOL : SuperCOOL Probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:29pm EST

Feature of SuperCOOL Probe

In comparison with the UltraCOOL probe, SuperCOOL probe represents a cryogenic probe with high sensitivity at lower cost and power consumption*2. Thermal noise reduction due to new designed cooling system greatly enhances the sensitivity of NMR measurement.

Significant increase in sensitivity by SuperCOOL probe


SuperCOOL probe (upper) and room temperature probe (lower figure) （sample： 1mg Quinine in CDCl3)

Sensitivity gains lead to significant decrease of required time for the analysis of 2D experiments


INADEQUATE in 5.5hours with a 5mm SuperCOOL probe (sample：MUF 25mg in DMSO-d6)

Compared to the conventional room temperature probe, SuperCOOL probes offer a dramatic increase in sensitivity. Aside its unparallel prowess in the analysis of diluted samples or trace compounds, conventional in concentration samples can be analyzed in extremely short time. For this reason SuperCOOL probe can greatly contribute to establishing a through-put work in NMR operation. In addition, its wide variable temperature range （-40～+150°C） allows measurements of polymers at high temperature with high sensitivity and an same feel of use as with conventional probes.

*1: Refer to our representatives for details about measurable nuclei and sensitivity.
*2: Comparison between closed Type SuperCOOL probe and UltraCOOL probe.

We will assist you on selecting the one that best meets your needs

  • Affordable installation and running costs
  • liquid nitrogen as coolant
  • Measurement is possible even at times of Nitrogen refilling
  • Sensitivity merit with the newly designed cooling system
  • Running costs reduced to 1/4 of those of UltraCOOL probe
  • No need for liquid Nitrogen refilling of the cooling system
  • No coolant consumption

SuperCOOL Probe is offered under two different cooling systems (Open and Closed Type). The Open Type necessitates no coolant-circulating system resulting in significant reduction in probe installation and maintenance costs. Conversely, The Closed Type offers the possibility of a easy-going continuous routine like operation mode without liquid nitrogen refilling. We assist you in selecting the model that best fits your budget and needs.



Boost the efficiency of your instrument

Probe Lifter spares you the time necessary for warm up/cool down of SuperCOOL probe whenever you wish to change probe. It thus will reduce the idle state of the instrument and contributes to a far more efficient use of the instrument.

  • Change from/to SuperCOOL probe while at cooled state
    →save the time (hours) required for probe change
  • Vertical movement of the probe by simply rotating the handle
    →change probe safely and easily

*3:Installation of this option depends on type of magnet, and refer to our representatives for details.



If you want to see a printed version, please click this PDF file.PDF 1.35MB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD
10:29pJEOL : SuperCOOL Probe
PU
01/08JEOL : A paper which describes a method to measure chemical shift anisotropy of ..
PU
01/07GC-TQMS APPLICATION : Stability in quantitative analysis of residual agricultura..
PU
01/06JEOL : JIB-4000PLUS Focused Ion Beam Milling & Imaging System
PU
01/06JEOL : Release of a New Focused Ion Beam Milling & Imaging System JIB-4000PLUS &..
PU
2018JEOL : INADEQUATE measurement using SuperCOOL probe
PU
2018JEOL : Release of the New High Throughput Analytical Electron Microscope JEM-ACE..
PU
2018GC-TQMS APPLICATION : Quantitative analysis of residual agricultural chemicals i..
PU
2018GC-TQMS APPLICATION : Quantitative analysis of residual agricultural chemicals i..
PU
2018GC-TQMS APPLICATION : Simultaneous determination of residual agricultural chemic..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 368 M
Debt 2019 9 547 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 18,57
P/E ratio 2020 15,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 82 032 M
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 220  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Akao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD8.82%754
CANON INC4.76%37 013
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP4.10%20 569
RICOH CO LTD3.15%7 411
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.37%5 830
XEROX CORP9.21%4 978
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.