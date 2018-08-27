Log in
JEOL : expands the lineup of gas chromatograph mass spectrometry with releasing new triple quadrupole mass spectrometer "JMS-TQ4000GC"

08/27/2018 | 01:42am CEST

JEOL Ltd. (President Gon-emon Kurihara) announces the release of a new Gas Chromatograph(GC) - triple quadrupole mass spectrometer system, JMS-TQ4000GC in August, 2018.

JMS-TQ4000GC is a GC-triple quadrupole mass spectrometer system with both capabilities of high throughput and high sensitivity based on the unique 'Short collision cell technology'. Those capabilities can improve the productivity for routine analysis such as residual pesticides analysis in agricultural materials or monitoring of trace amount of chemicals regulated by tap water quality standard and environmental criteria in each region or country. It is expected that JMS-TQ4000GC would contribute to expand JEOL's market share of not only GC-triple quadrupole mass spectrometer but also GC-single quadrupole mass spectrometer or GC -time-of-flight mass spectrometer.



  • Short collision cell technology enables high speed data acquisition without crosstalk
    JMS-TQ4000GC can achieve the fastest SRM (Selected Reaction Monitor) switching speed in the industry at 1,000 channels/sec. Moreover, even at the fast SRM it can eliminate ion interaction among SRM channels (crosstalk) and makes it possible to analyze multi-target compounds with high accuracies.
  • High sensitivity achieved with ion accumulation and pulsed ion ejection at short collision cell
    Short collision cell has both capabilities of ion accumulation and pulsed ion ejection. Noise level of signal can be reduced as much as possible by acquire data only when an ion pulse arrives at the detector. The noise reduction leads to high sensitivity.
  • Simple operation for data acquisition and analysis with a combination of pre-installed SRM condition file and multi-target quantitative analysis software.
    The 'peak dependent SRM' system automatically creates the optimized measurement condition when the target pesticides are selected from the pre-installed SRM condition files. After measurement, the multi-target quantitative analysis software 'Escrime™' analyzes the data and creates the analysis reports according to the report format template selected in advance. In addition, the unique functionalities of 'Escrime™' such as 'Slide show for chromatographic peaks check' and 'Across-the-board manual peak integration' make the data verification easier and faster.


Measurement modes Scan, SIM, Scan&SIM, SRM, Product-ion scan, Neutral loss scan, Precursor-ion scan, Scan & SRM
m/z range 4 to 1,022
SRM speed 1,000 channels/sec


Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 23:41:03 UTC
